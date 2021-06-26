Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $381,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTK stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.67.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTK. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

