Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

PHIC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

