Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000.

SSAAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

