Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGU opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

