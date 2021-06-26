Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.62. Workday reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.00. 1,316,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,885. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

