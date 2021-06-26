Wownero (WOW) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $51,393.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

