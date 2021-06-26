WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.26

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$145.26 and last traded at C$143.96, with a volume of 22702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$141.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.96.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

