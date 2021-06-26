XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $2,610,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.