Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 250,000 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCYPU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.