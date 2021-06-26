Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verso by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verso by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 930,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

