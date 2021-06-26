Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000.

SV remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,654. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

