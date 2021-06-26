Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

OTCMKTS:VENAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 30,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

