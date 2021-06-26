Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $744,000 in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $494,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FRWAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.