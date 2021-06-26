Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. 5,229,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

