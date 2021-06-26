Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,819 shares of company stock worth $7,681,883 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

