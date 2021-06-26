Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.75). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 181.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $13,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

H traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. 818,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

