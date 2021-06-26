Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

MIME opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

