Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is ($1.60). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 559,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

