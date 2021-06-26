Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sabre posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 187,933 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

SABR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.16. 12,273,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,635. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.