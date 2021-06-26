Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.76. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,935. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $133.26 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

