Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post sales of $30.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.98 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $131.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.54 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.39 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

KR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.