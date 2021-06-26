Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post sales of $30.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.98 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $131.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.54 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.39 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

KR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.