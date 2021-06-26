Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,510. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

