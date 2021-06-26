Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $13.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 593,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

