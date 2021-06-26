Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 4,181,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $14,187,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

