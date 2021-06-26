Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

