Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 1,687,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.