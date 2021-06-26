Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 1,687,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

