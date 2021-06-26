Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

CDR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 108,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

