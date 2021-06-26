Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.60. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.59. Intuit has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $490.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

