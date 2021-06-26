Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otonomy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Otonomy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 354,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
