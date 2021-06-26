Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otonomy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Otonomy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 354,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

