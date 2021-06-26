Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. 3,640,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,693. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

