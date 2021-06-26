Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. 3,640,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,693. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

