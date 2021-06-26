Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.17. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 220,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

