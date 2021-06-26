Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.32. 402,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

