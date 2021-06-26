Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $241.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.20 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $908.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.54. The company had a trading volume of 258,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,250. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.66. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $453.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

