Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $17.35. 108,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

