Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $6.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 7,595,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,793,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

