Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $378.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.30 million and the lowest is $372.59 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $296.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $210.98. 401,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,192. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

