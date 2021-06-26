Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of $6.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce earnings of $6.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.23 and the lowest is $3.27. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,061.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,117,910 shares of company stock valued at $284,549,708 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

