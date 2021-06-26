Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 356,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,845,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

