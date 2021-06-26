Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.91. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,500,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

