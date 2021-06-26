Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $2.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

