Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.94.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

