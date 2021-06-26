Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $1.8786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

