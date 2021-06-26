Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Sell

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of CRKN stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.