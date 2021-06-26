Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

