Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20. Mondi has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

