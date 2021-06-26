Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

