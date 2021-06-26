Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

