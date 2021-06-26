Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

