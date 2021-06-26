Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to “Hold”

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORPH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

