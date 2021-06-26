Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

